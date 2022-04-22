Latest Weather Blog
State Police: Man in wheelchair killed while crossing US 11 in Slidell overnight
SLIDELL - A pedestrian in a wheelchair was killed by an oncoming car Friday while trying to cross US 11 in St. Tammany Parish.
State Police said the crash happened shortly after midnight Friday on US 11 near Oak Harbor Boulevard in Slidell. The identity of the victim has not been released.
Troopers say a car was traveling north on US 11 when a man was crossing the highway in a wheelchair. The man was reportedly wearing dark clothing and using a dark-colored wheelchair with no lighting or reflectors.
The man was struck by the car when he crossed into the northbound lanes. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries. The driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured.
Impairment is not suspected on the part of the pedestrian or the driver, but toxicology samples were taken for analysis.

