State police looking for missing teen with autism, possibly armed

VIDALIA - State troopers have issued a missing child alert for a 17-year-old boy with autism.

State Police said Shannon Robb shortly was reported missing Thursday morning from his home in Vidalia. The teenager was last seen on the home surveillance camera leaving his house around 3:30 a.m.. He was later spotted walking west on Highway 131 in that area.

Robb is a white male with shoulder-length brown hair, 5’8” tall and weighs about 130 pounds. According to state police, Robb has autism and may be armed.

He was last seen wearing cowboy boots with a cowboy hat and carrying a large black duffel bag.

Anyone with any information regarding his location should contact the Vidalia Police Department at 318-336-5254.