State police looking for missing teen, man possibly taking her out-of-state
LEESVILLE - State police issued a missing child alert Wednesday evening after a 17-year-old girl vanished from her home in Vernon Parish, potentially heading out-of-state.
Police said Jordan Prether was last seen at her home on Savage Forks Road in Leesville around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. She is described as having short, red hair, around 5'3'' tall and weighing 145 pounds.
State police are also looking for Mark Owen, 35, for questioning in Prether's disappearance. Owen is described as a white male with brown hair, blue eyes, around 6’2” tall and weighing approximately 185 pounds.
The two are believed to be heading to Tennessee. Owen is possibly driving a 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport, bearing Tennessee license plate 503VRR.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 337-238-1311.
