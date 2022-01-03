State Police looking for juvenile fugitive believed to be in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE - State Police is looking for an escaped juvenile inmate who is believed to be in the Baton Rouge area.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers said 16-year-old Damarion Simmons is wanted by the Office of Juvenile Justice after escaping from a juvenile facility in the Avoyelles Parish area.

Simmons escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish on Nov. 21.

Anyone with information about Simmons' whereabouts should contact (225) 344-7876 or click here.