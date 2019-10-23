State police look into shooting by Beauregard Parish deputy

72°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MERRYVILLE, La. (AP) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a shooting by a sheriff's deputy in southwest Louisiana.
  
A news release said 31-year-old Joseph Spears was shot by one of the Beauregard Parish deputies who answered a disturbance call at a home in Merryville about 6 a.m. Tuesday.
  
The brief statement released Tuesday said Spears' injuries were not life-threatening and nobody else was injured.
  
It did not give any details about the disturbance or other circumstances of the shooting.
  
State police generally investigate shootings by officers in other law enforcement agencies around Louisiana.
