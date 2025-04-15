State Police issue Statewide Child Endangerment Alert for missing children

LAFAYETTE - Louisiana State Police have issued an endangered/missing child advisory after the children's mother was involved in a domestic altercation Monday night.

Both children, 2-year-old Kyrie Francis and 3-year-old Korel Francis, were discovered missing from their home on Bridgeway Drive in Lafayette around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Their mother, Faith Singleton, is believed to be involved in a domestic altercation with Korel Francis.

Korel Francis is believed to be driving a brown 2015 Hyundai Sonata with a Louisiana license plate, accompanied by both children and their mother. Francis is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. Height and weight are approximately 5'09 and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Faith or Korel's whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Lafayette Police Department at (337) 291-8600.