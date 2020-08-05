State police investigation leads to multiple insurance fraud arrests in EBR, Livingston

BATON ROUGE- Troopers assigned to the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit discovered three separate criminal cases over the last week and made several arrests.

The unit closed three insurance fraud cases, two in East Baton Rouge Parish and one in Livingston Parish.

On July 28, LSP troopers arrested 33-year-old Kentrell Collins of Mobile, Al. on charges of filing or maintaining false public records and insurance fraud. Collins allegedly filed a false police report, claiming items were stolen from an apartment where he no longer resided. According to police reports, Collins reported the theft to American Bankers Insurance with falsified receipts. A warrant was obtained for Collins on July 21 and he surrendered to LSP on July 28. He was booked into the EBR Parish Prison.

The second case in EBR involved the arrest of 66-year-old Alvin Vallery of Baton Rouge, on charges of forgery of a certificate of insurance. Police say Vallery filed fraudulent certificates of insurance for his business, Vallery Landscaping, with BXS Insurance Company. The investigation revealed Vallery submitted fraudulent insurance documents to larger corporations alleging he was insured with BXS Insurance Company. He surrendered himself to State Police on August 3 and was booked into EBR Parish Prison on two counts of forgery of a certificate of insurance.

In Livingston Parish, troopers arrested 36-year-old Gerald Toussaint of Denham Springs on July 31 on a charge of automobile policy insurance fraud. Police say Toussaint filed several fraudulent vandalism claims with Farm Bureau and Liberty Mutual Insurance companies, claiming his 2012 Ford F-150 was vandalized. A warrant was obtained for Toussaint's arrest on July 23. He surrendered himself to LSP and was booked into the Livingston Parish Prison where he was booked on one count of automobile policy insurance fraud.

