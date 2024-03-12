65°
State Police investigating vehicle fire in Baker
BAKER - State Police are investigating a vehicle fire that happened Tuesday evening on Rolling Acres Drive in Baker.
Troopers said at least one car was on fire near the corner of Rolling Acres Drive and Plank Road. The incident happened just before 8 p.m..
No more information was immediately available.
