State Police investigating ransomware attack at BRCC

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police is investigating a network hack at Baton Rouge Community College.

Right now, LSP says it does not know where the problem originated, but it’s sifting through a massive amount of network data to get to the bottom of the issue.

While classes have ended for the fall semester, many students are preparing for commencement Friday. Kizzy Payton, BRCC’s spokesperson says that ceremony is happening as planned.

Thursday morning the school’s website was still down.

“We have worked out additional means for our students because they can’t go to our website but we’re giving them other opportunities to check their email, links, and register for classes in spring,” said Payton.

BRCC’s IT department first noticed some issues as it relates to its network on Monday. Payton says the IT department immediately pulled down the networks and began working with LSP.

State Police says it’s not at a point in its investigation where it can identify the type of ransomware used in this particular case and it’s currently not aware of any other incidents other than the recent state computer system hack.