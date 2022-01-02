State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson Parish

JONESBORO - State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a man who broke into a home and threatened residents before shooting at cars and deputies Saturday.

Louisiana State Police said 63-year-old Michael Dobbins broke into a vehicle and stole a gun Jan. 1. Dobbins then broke into a Chatham home, assaulted a resident and threatened to kill another resident.

Troopers said Jackson Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to the residence, but Dobbins was gone. Deputies found Dobbins shooting at passing cars near the area.

Around 8:45 p.m., Dobbins was found by deputies hiding behind abandoned vehicles. Troopers said when the deputies approached Dobbins, he began firing shots at officers.

State Police reported the deputies told Dobbins to drop his weapon multiple times before shooting and killing him.

No other information was immediately available.