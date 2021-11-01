59°
State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Houma
HOUMA - A man was shot by a Houma police officer Monday.
HoumaToday said State Police is investigating the shooting near Downtown Court that sent one man to the hospital.
His condition is unknown at this time. No more details were immediately available.
