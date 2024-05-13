78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Clinton

16 hours 51 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, May 12 2024 May 12, 2024 May 12, 2024 10:09 PM May 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CLINTON - State Troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday in Clinton and left one person injured. 

State Police sent a release Sunday evening with little details about the shooting, which took place earlier in the day in Clinton. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said a deputy was called to a home along Oakwood Lane for a disturbance. 

"Upon the deputy’s arrival at that location the deputy was confronted by a subject with an AR style rifle. The subject pointed the rifle at the deputy and the deputy shot him," the sheriff's office said. 

Trending News

The sheriff's office said the wounded man was identified as Zachary Williams. LSP said the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office requested their help. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days