State police investigating bomb threats at some Louisiana colleges

A state-wide investigation has been launched into four bomb threats made to four different Louisiana colleges Wednesday.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, South Louisiana Community College in Morgan City, SOWELA Technical Community College in Lake Charles, and Nunez Community College in Chalmette all received bomb threats throughout Wednesday.

Affected areas were rapidly evacuated after emergency alerts were sent out. No clear evidence of explosives has been found at any of the threatened locations, and police have not said if these threats are related.

Deputies and officers in the surrounding areas, as well as the Louisiana State Police, are involved in the ongoing investigation.