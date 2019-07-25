State police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting at Port Allen motel

PORT ALLEN - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting at a Port Allen motel that occurred Thursday evening.

Details are limited at this time, but the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed it happened at the Budget 7 Motel on Highway 190 in Port Allen.

LSP spokesperson Taylor Scrantz says a sheriff's deputy was executing a search warrant at the motel when the shooting occurred.

"During the course of serving the warrant, a deputy discharged his firearm and struck a suspect," Scrantz said. "The suspect sustained fatal injuries."

The deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave.

More information will be forthcoming as police continue their investigation.