State police investigating fatal crash that killed teen on LA Hwy 151

WEST MONROE- Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that killed a teen on LA Hwy 151 just north of LA Hwy 546.

The incident happened at 11:40 p.m. Friday taking the life of 18-year-old Nathan Snyder.

Police say the crash happened as 18-year-old Casey Holifield was driving north on LA Hwy 151 in a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado. For an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road before rolling over several times. Snyder, a passenger in the car was then ejected.

Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene and Holifield was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

A toxicology sample has been submitted for analysis. State police are still investigating, and charges are pending.