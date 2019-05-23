80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State police investigating fatal crash on LA 1090

1 hour 57 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 May 23, 2019 7:19 PM May 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PEARL RIVER- State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Military Road in St Tammany Parish.

The crashed took the life of 70-year-old Daniel James Wehr of Slidell.

The wreck happened on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. on Military Road at Forest Ridge Drive. According to Troopers Wehr was riding a 2019 Slingshot Motorcycle northbound on LA 1090 approaching Forrest Ridge Dr. For reasons still under investigation, Wehr’s vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Wehr was helmeted but did not have the right seatbelt. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is not suspected but toxicology results are pending.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days