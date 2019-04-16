Latest Weather Blog
State police investigating deputy-involved shooting on Jones Creek Road
BATON ROUGE - State police is investigating a shooting involving a deputy Monday night on Jones Creek Road.
LSP tells WBRZ a deputy was dispatched to Grand Family Dentistry on Jones Creek around 7:30 p.m. in regards to a suspicious person in a vehicle. After coming into contact with an occupant of the vehicle, the deputy discharged his firearm striking the subject.
The subject was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deputy was uninjured.
The shooting remains under investigation.
This is where Louisiana State Police is investigating a deputy-involved shooting off of Jones Creek. One person was transported to the hospital in stable condition. I’m waiting on someone from LSP to give me more information @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/Jjqw8huIMi— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) April 16, 2019
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iconic facade, towers of Notre Dame Cathedral expected to be saved
-
Officials identify deputy, police officer involved in deadly East Feliciana shooting Friday
-
Long-promised Comite Diversion project to break ground this week
-
Red Stick Social opens its doors to the public
-
Inside of Notre Dame Cathedral before fire
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...