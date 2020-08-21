85°
State police investigating deadly crash on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge

Friday, August 21 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - State troopers are investigating a crash that left a person dead on Scenic Highway Friday.

The crash was reportedly shortly before 1 p.m. on Scenic near New Rafe Mayer Road. State police said at least two vehicles were involved, and one person was dead.

There is no other word on injuries at this time. 

