State police investigating deadly crash on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - State troopers are investigating a crash that left a person dead on Scenic Highway Friday.
The crash was reportedly shortly before 1 p.m. on Scenic near New Rafe Mayer Road. State police said at least two vehicles were involved, and one person was dead.
There is no other word on injuries at this time.
