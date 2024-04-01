77°
State police investigating crash with fatality early Monday morning

Monday, April 01 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE - State police are investigating after a crash on Highway 1 early Monday morning that left at least one person dead. 

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. and left at least one person dead, according to traffic resource Total Traffic. 

State police are investigating the crash. WBRZ has reached out for more information. 

