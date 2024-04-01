77°
Latest Weather Blog
State police investigating crash with fatality early Monday morning
IBERVILLE - State police are investigating after a crash on Highway 1 early Monday morning that left at least one person dead.
The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. and left at least one person dead, according to traffic resource Total Traffic.
Trending News
State police are investigating the crash. WBRZ has reached out for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local man receives life changing surgery from Williamson Eye Center
-
Sunday Journal: St. Jude Dream Home
-
One person hurt in shooting near Gus Young Park
-
Denham Springs High School robotics team heads to world championship in Houston
-
WATCH: Smoke fills roadway as crews battle fire off I-12 in Livingston...