State police investigating after Tangipahoa deputy shoots, kills subject

PONCHATOULA - State police are investigating after a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a subject Monday afternoon.

LSP said the shooting happened on Madison Lane in Ponchatoula. It was not immediately clear whether the person shot was a suspect in an investigation, but the victim died on scene after being shot by a deputy.

LSP says more information will be released as it becomes available.