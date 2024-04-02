76°
State police investigating after Tangipahoa deputy shoots, kills subject
PONCHATOULA - State police are investigating after a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a subject Monday afternoon.
LSP said the shooting happened on Madison Lane in Ponchatoula. It was not immediately clear whether the person shot was a suspect in an investigation, but the victim died on scene after being shot by a deputy.
LSP says more information will be released as it becomes available.
