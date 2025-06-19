77°
State police investigating after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle early Thursday

Thursday, June 19 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ST. GEORGE - Officials said one person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Highland Road early Thursday morning. 

The St. George Fire Department said Highland Road at Petroleum Drive was closed around 1:45 a.m. Thursday due to an emergency incident. Officials later confirmed it was a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. 

Louisiana State Police is investigating the crash. 

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

