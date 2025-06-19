State police investigating after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle early Thursday

ST. GEORGE - Officials said one person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Highland Road early Thursday morning.

The St. George Fire Department said Highland Road at Petroleum Drive was closed around 1:45 a.m. Thursday due to an emergency incident. Officials later confirmed it was a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the crash.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.