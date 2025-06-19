86°
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed on Highland Road early Thursday

1 hour 1 minute 52 seconds ago Thursday, June 19 2025 Jun 19, 2025 June 19, 2025 8:26 AM June 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ST. GEORGE - The coroner has identified a 21-year-old pedestrian who was hit and killed on Highland Road early Thursday. 

The St. George Fire Department said Highland Road at Petroleum Drive was closed around 1:45 a.m. Thursday due to an emergency incident. Officials later confirmed two people were hit, one of whom died at the scene. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Kaci Davidson.

The other pedestrian was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. 

Louisiana State Police is investigating the crash. No charges for the driver will be pressed, officials said. 

