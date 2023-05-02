State Police investigating after man was struck by car in Ascension Parish

Photo shared by Darryl West's family

ASCENSION PARISH - Family members allege enough isn't being done about a crash that sent their relative to a hospital over the weekend.

The crash happened Saturday along LA 74 in Ascension Parish. Those close to the victim, identified as Darryl West, say he was walking along the highway when a car veered off-road and struck him.

One particular post was shared hundreds of times and claimed troopers at the scene didn't do enough to question the driver.

As of Tuesday, a Louisiana State Police spokesperson says no citations have been issued, though the crash remains under investigation.