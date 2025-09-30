State Police investigating after fatal shooting involving state trooper in Ascension Parish

ST. AMANT — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal shooting involving a state trooper that happened early Tuesday morning in St. Amant.

Around 2 a.m., Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit detectives began investigating the shooting.

According to LSP, a trooper initiated a traffic stop at the corner of La. 431 and La. 935. During the traffic stop, the trooper "discharged his service weapon," resulting in one person being taken to the hospital before being later pronounced dead.

The trooper was uninjured, officials added.

Ascension Parish deputies were also called to the scene as they rerouted traffic along La. 431. Stringer Bridge northbound, Cannon Road and Bayou Narcisse at La. 431 were all closed.

Among the areas affected by the road closures was St. Amant High School, whose entrance on La. 431 was blocked.

"All buses, students, parents, and staff will be directed to enter campus from Churchpoint Road," school district officials said. "Bus pickup times may be delayed. For students and families driving to school, please follow guidance from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Police regarding alternative routes."

School officials added that late arrivals on Tuesday morning would be excused.