State Police investigate three fatal crashes in seven hour span

In the span of seven hours, State troopers are investigating three fatal crashes.

Maurepas- The first crash occurred shortly before 9:00 p.m. on September 11, 2021, on LA Hwy 22 east of LA Hwy 16 in Livingston Parish. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Amalec Arzuaga of Milwaukee, WI.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Arzuaga was walking in the eastbound lane of LA Hwy 22. At the same time, a 2014 Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 22. While Arzuaga was walking in the roadway, he was struck by the Nissan.

Arzuaga sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Arzuaga and the driver of the Nissan for analysis.

Denham Springs - The second crash occurred shortly after 2:00 a.m. on September 12, 2021, on LA Hwy 16 north of LA Hwy 1028 (Old River Rd.) in Livingston Parish. The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Joshua Dore of Breaux Bridge and resulted in the arrest of 59-year-old Terrell Turner of Walker.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Dore was traveling south in the southbound lane of LA Hwy 16 on a Huffy bicycle. At the same time, Turner was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 16 behind Dore in a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet struck the rear of the bicycle.

Dore sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Impairment is unknown on the part of Dore, but a routine toxicology sample was obtained from him and will be submitted for analysis.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Turner; furthermore, Turner also initially fled the crash scene before returning a short time later. Troopers arrested and booked Turner into the Livingston Parish Jail.

Gonzales - The third crash occurred shortly after 4:00 a.m. on September 12, 2021, on Interstate 10 at milepost 175 in Ascension Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Christopher Holmes of Albany.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2007 Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10. At the same time, a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in front of the Nissan. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan struck the rear of the Chevrolet. After striking the Chevrolet, the Nissan came to a stop in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10. The Nissan was subsequently struck by Holmes, who was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in a 2005 Ford Expedition. After striking the Nissan, the Expedition entered the median and overturned.

Holmes was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was also unrestrained and was not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Holmes and the driver of the Chevrolet for analysis.

The driver of the Nissan fled the crash scene. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the driver is asked to contact police.