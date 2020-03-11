State police investigate officer-involved shooting in St. James Parish

LUTCHER – During the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 11, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting incident involving two of their deputies.

A preliminary investigation revealed that shortly before midnight, deputies were conducting an investigation near the 2000 block of Levy Gaudet Street and encountered 36-year-old Edward Young III of Lutcher.

While interacting with Young, an exchange of gunfire took place and Young sustained non-life threating injuries before being transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Upon being released from the hospital, Young will be charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm.

No deputies were injured during the incident and any additional charges will be filed with the St. James Parish District Attorney’s Office pending the completion of the investigation.

Officials say no further information is available at this time.