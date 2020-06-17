State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA - Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Tuesday evening in New Iberia.

According to State Police, the incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. when an undisclosed incident with an unidentified man in Vermilion Parish led to a police chase that ended in New Iberia, near the 600th block of E. Santa Clara Street.

As officers with the New Iberia Police Department closed in on the fleeing man, he fired his weapon at them.

The officers, in turn, discharged their weapons and hit him.

The man was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and then taken to an area hospital for further evaluation.

After being treated, he was released from the hospital and taken into police custody.

As of Wednesday morning, the man is still in custody.

Louisiana State Police say at this time additional details related to the case are unavailable, and their investigation into the shooting incident remains ongoing.