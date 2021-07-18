State Police investigate fatal crash in Acadia Parish, kills two

ACADIA PARISH - State Police are looking into a two vehicle crash along LA Highway 95 about 4 miles north Duson. The crash claimed the lives of 44-year-old Dawn Bernard and 53-year-old james Bellard.

The initial investigation revealed Bernard was traveling east on LA 1097 in a 2017 Honda Accord. As Bernard approached the intersection with LA 95, she failed to yield at a stop sign. The Honda entered the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2006 Ford F-350 driven by Bellard. After the collision, both vehicles came to rest off the roadway.

Bellard, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Seatbelt use on behalf of Bernard is unknown at this time. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.