State Police investigate deadly deputy-involved shooting in Terrebonne Parish

MONTEGUT - A deadly Tuesday (Jan. 12) afternoon deputy-involved shooting in Terrebonne Parish is being investigated by Louisiana State Police (LSP), officials say.

At the request of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO), the LSP Bureau of Investigations is reviewing a shooting that occurred at the scene of a reported 'aggravated assault' involving a man with a rifle on Mimosa Lane in the community of Montegut.

Detectives from the Houma field office accompanied TPSO deputies to the Mimosa Lane incident where they encountered the armed man and attempted to negotiate with him.

But officials say the man began to fire at law enforcement. Deputies responded by returning fire and struck the suspect. The wounded man was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say no one else was injured during the encounter.

LSP reports that it is in the process of thoroughly investigating the deadly shooting.