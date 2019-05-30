82°
Latest Weather Blog
State Police introduce new K9 trooper 'Koda'
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police have welcomed the newest member to their family: K9 Trooper Koda.
The 18-month-old Belgian Malinois is trained to detect explosive odors. Koda will work with LSP Hazmat Technician Chance Thomas, who has seven years of experience in K9 handling.
Thomas and Koda will work together in the Emergency Services Unit, and use their skills to protect the citizens of Louisiana.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hundreds protest at State Capitol after abortion bill passes
-
Priest arrested, accused of stealing nearly $80K in church money
-
Highway 70 now open after driver runs into aqua dam overnight
-
Sheriff's deputy killed in crash on his way to work Thursday
-
East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux speaks about fallen deputy