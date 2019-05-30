83°
State Police introduce new K9 trooper 'Koda'

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police have welcomed the newest member to their family: K9 Trooper Koda.

The 18-month-old Belgian Malinois is trained to detect explosive odors. Koda will work with LSP Hazmat Technician Chance Thomas, who has seven years of experience in K9 handling.

Thomas and Koda will work together in the Emergency Services Unit, and use their skills to protect the citizens of Louisiana.

