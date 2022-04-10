State Police: Impaired driver arrested after crash that flipped vehicle, killed one passenger

FRANKLINTON - A woman was arrested after an impaired driving crash Saturday that flipped her vehicle and killed one passenger.

State Police said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday on LA 16, west of LA 25 in Washington Parish.

Troopers said that Kieanna Mitchell was driving an SUV headed east on LA 16 with two passengers. For reasons still under investigation, Mitchell's vehicle ran off the road to the right.

Police said the vehicle then overturned, and the two unrestrained passengers were ejected.

One passenger, 62-year-old Jerry Cyprian, sustained fatal injuries after being ejected from the SUV. He died at the scene. The second ejected passenger sustained moderate injuries, police say.

Mitchell and the injured passenger were both brought to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

Troopers believe impairment on the part of Mitchell caused the crash, and a toxicology sample was taken for analysis. She was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, DWI (third offense), careless operation, and driving under suspension.

State Police released the following statement Sunday in a release about the crash:

"Far too often, Troopers see the tragic consequences of preventable motor vehicle crashes. Troopers urge motorists

to have a plan in place before consuming alcohol as it can impair visual ability, diminish fine motor skills, and

decrease reaction times. Please choose never to drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle

up. We encourage you to speak with loved ones about these topics. The conversation you have could make all the

difference."