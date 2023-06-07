79°
State police identify teenager killed after crashing into tree in East Feliciana Parish

40 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, June 07 2023 Jun 7, 2023 June 07, 2023 8:52 AM June 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CLINTON - A teenager died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle accident, Louisiana State Police said. 

According to sources, the wreck happened along Highway 10 outside of Clinton around 10:30 p.m.. LSP later confirmed that Owen Fudge, 16, died as a result of the crash. Fudge reportedly struck a tree when he ran off the roadway along a curve.

Troopers said impairment was not suspected. 

