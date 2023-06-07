79°
State police identify teenager killed after crashing into tree in East Feliciana Parish
CLINTON - A teenager died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle accident, Louisiana State Police said.
According to sources, the wreck happened along Highway 10 outside of Clinton around 10:30 p.m.. LSP later confirmed that Owen Fudge, 16, died as a result of the crash. Fudge reportedly struck a tree when he ran off the roadway along a curve.
Troopers said impairment was not suspected.
