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State police identify teenager killed after crashing into tree in East Feliciana Parish
CLINTON - A teenager died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle accident, Louisiana State Police said.
According to sources, the wreck happened along Highway 10 outside of Clinton around 10:30 p.m.. LSP later confirmed that Owen Fudge, 16, died as a result of the crash. Fudge reportedly struck a tree when he ran off the roadway along a curve.
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Troopers said impairment was not suspected.
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