State police identify man killed in deputy-involved shooting in St. Helena Parish

St. HELENA PARISH – Investigators say a wanted man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy Monday night.

According to state police, shots were fired after St. Helena deputies were called to Nichols Road around 8 p.m. concerning the wanted individual.

Officials say Antonio Nichols, 47, answered the door with a gun in his hand and would not put it down. A statement from LSP says a deputy shot Nichols during the confrontation.

Nichols was brought to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No deputies were injured during the incident.

State police has taken over the investigation into the shooting, which is ongoing.