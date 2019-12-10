48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State police identify man killed in deputy-involved shooting in St. Helena Parish

17 hours 8 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, December 10 2019 Dec 10, 2019 December 10, 2019 3:22 AM December 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

St. HELENA PARISH – Investigators say a wanted man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy Monday night. 

According to state police, shots were fired after St. Helena deputies were called to Nichols Road around 8 p.m. concerning the wanted individual.

Officials say Antonio Nichols, 47, answered the door with a gun in his hand and would not put it down. A statement from LSP says a deputy shot Nichols during the confrontation. 

Nichols was brought to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No deputies were injured during the incident.

State police has taken over the investigation into the shooting, which is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days