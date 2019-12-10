48°
Latest Weather Blog
State police identify man killed in deputy-involved shooting in St. Helena Parish
St. HELENA PARISH – Investigators say a wanted man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy Monday night.
According to state police, shots were fired after St. Helena deputies were called to Nichols Road around 8 p.m. concerning the wanted individual.
Officials say Antonio Nichols, 47, answered the door with a gun in his hand and would not put it down. A statement from LSP says a deputy shot Nichols during the confrontation.
Nichols was brought to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No deputies were injured during the incident.
State police has taken over the investigation into the shooting, which is ongoing.