State Police: I-10 will be closed in both directions just west of LA Hwy 30 on Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - According to a Friday morning advisory from Louisiana State Police, I-10 will be closed in both directions just west of LA Hwy 30 beginning 9 a.m.

The closure will allow electrical linemen to repair the main power line at that location.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted to LA Hwy 73 and westbound traffic will be diverted to US Hwy 61.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.