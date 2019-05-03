State police find man wanted in Mexico homicide hiding out at Louisiana horse track

VINTON - Louisiana State Police have arrested a Mexican national connected to a murder that happened south of the U.S.-Mexico border.

State police say Jose Alfredo "Boots" Rivera Hernandez, 27, was arrested Thursday on an active warrant through INTERPOL. Police say they've been looking for Rivera Hernandez since April 2017, when Homeland Security Investigations first contacted them about the suspected killer potentially being in Louisiana.

Rivera Hernandez, who's known to frequent horse racing tracks, was finally found in Calcasieu Parish Thursday. Troopers working a detail for the Louisiana Racing Commission said they found him in the paddock area behind the Delta Downs Racetrack.

Investigators learned Rivera Hernandez had falsified racing permit applications and frequently identified himself using an alias.

Rivera Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, where he is now awaiting extradition back to Mexico.