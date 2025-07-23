87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
State Police find 9-year-old boy reported missing in Monroe

3 hours 22 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, July 23 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MONROE — The Louisiana State Police have located a 9-year-old boy last seen Tuesday night in Monroe.

The boy was located safe less than 12 hours after being reported missing, troopers said. 

The boy was believed to be riding with Ricky Knotts, a 38-year-old white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, white shorts, and white shoes, LSP said.

