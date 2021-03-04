State Police: Erroneous Amber Alert sent to public Thursday morning

PONCHATOULA - A false Amber Alert was issued on Thursday (March 4) morning, officials say.

The day before, on the morning of Wednesday (March 3), an accurate Amber Alert was issued, advising the public to be on the lookout for two children who were abducted from their Tangipahoa Parish home.

Later in the day, officials confirmed that the two children had been found safe in Santa Rosa County, Florida.

But on Thursday morning some AT&T customers received yet another notification that the same two children were missing.

This Thursday morning Amber Alert was erroneous, according to a statement issued by Louisiana State Police (LSP).

A Thursday morning email from LSP stated: "LSP did not issue a new alert and the boys have been found safely. Our team is working on finding the cause and a solution for the false alert."

Meanwhile, officials are still searching for the person who kidnapped the two children.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Shawntel Heck, the biological mother of the two children.

