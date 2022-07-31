State Police: Driver killed, 5 injured when vehicle flipped in head-on crash late Saturday night

BOGALUSA - A driver was killed, and five other people were injured when a vehicle flipped after a head-on crash late Saturday night in Washington Parish.

State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 10:45 p.m. Saturday on LA 21 near Little Southern Village Road in Bogalusa. It claimed the life of 35-year-old Kevin Christensen.

Troopers said Christensen was driving the wrong direction on LA 21 in a pickup truck when he crashed head-on into an SUV traveling in the same lane, causing the SUV to flip.

Christensen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He died at the scene, according to police.

Police said the driver of the SUV was wearing a seatbelt but sustained serious injuries. Four passengers in the SUV were also restrained and sustained minor to moderate injuries. All occupants of the SUV were transported to a hospital for treatment, and their current conditions are unknown.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis as part of an ongoing investigation.