State police detail memorial service for fallen trooper
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - State police have laid out plans for a service honoring a state trooper killed in the line of duty.
LSP says Trooper George Baker will be laid to rest Thursday, May 28 following a private service for his family. The service will happen at 10:30 a.m. at the University Center on the Southeastern Louisiana University’s campus in Hammond.
Seating will be limited due to current coronavirus-related restrictions, and agencies are asked to send a small number of representatives. Those unable to attend will be able to watch the service online.
The public is also encouraged to show support for Trooper Baker and his family by lining the procession route after the service. The procession is expected to begin at 12:15 p.m.
Baker died this past weekend after spending days in the hospital with injuries suffered in a police chase. Officials said Baker was struck by a Hammond Police vehicle while removing a spike strip from from a roadway.
