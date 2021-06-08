78°
State Police continue search for suspect in May hit-and-run that killed toddler

Saturday, June 05 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENSBURG– Louisiana State Police (LSP) issued a Saturday afternoon update in relation to a deadly May hit-and-run that took the life a toddler.

>Click here for WBRZ's original report on the tragic crash<

According to LSP's news release, two-year-old Jhavia Porter was laid to rest by family and friends on Friday morning at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church in St. Helena Parish. 

State Police say Porter succumbed to injuries sustained in a hit-and-run that occurred on May 26, and they added that the crash is still under investigation.

The news release goes on to state: "Troopers are still processing the physical evidence left at the scene. The vehicle is suspected to have damage on the front end and is missing or has a damaged driver’s side mirror. Witnesses have described the suspect vehicle as either a light colored van or SUV."

In their original report, police said the suspect who hit the vehicle Porter was in, appeared to be driving a dark-colored van. 

State Police are urging anyone with any information related to this crash to either contact Louisiana State Police Troop L by phone at (985) 893-6250, or online through an anonymous reporting form. 

The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/, and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

