State Police cancels AMBER Alert for 5-month-old taken from New Orleans home after boy is found safe
NEW ORLEANS - State Police canceled an AMBER Alert issued Wednesday night for a 5-month-old boy who was abducted from his New Orleans home.
LSP said the baby boy was with his mother in their home on Washington Street when his non-custodial father, Braydon Nix, came in the home and abducted the child.
State Police said Nix assaulted the mother and left on foot with the baby around 6:45 p.m. The AMBER Alert was issued at 11:33 p.m. A little more than an hour later, the boy was found safe.
Nix is approximately 6’3” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a khaki jacket, black shirt, green cargo pants, and khaki tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about Nix should call 911.
