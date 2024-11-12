65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police cancel Silver Alert for woman missing from Bossier City

1 hour 18 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, November 12 2024 Nov 12, 2024 November 12, 2024 7:00 AM November 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BOSSIER CITY - A Silver Alert issued for a missing woman in Bossier City has been canceled. 

Trending News

LSP issued a silver alert for the woman Monday afternoon but canceled it Tuesday morning. The woman was found safe. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days