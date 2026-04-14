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State Police cancel Silver Alert for missing man from Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE — Louisiana State Police canceled a Silver Alert for a missing man from Donaldsonville.
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Officials said the man was located safely around 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday.
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