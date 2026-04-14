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State Police cancel Silver Alert for missing man from Donaldsonville

3 hours 5 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 April 14, 2026 2:49 PM April 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE — Louisiana State Police canceled a Silver Alert for a missing man from Donaldsonville.

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Officials said the man was located safely around 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday.

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