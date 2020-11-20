78°
State Police: Burglar killed in deputy-involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish
ROBERT - State police are investigating a shooting involving a sheriff's deputy that left a suspected burglar dead Friday.
A Louisiana State Police spokesperson says the shooting happened around 6 a.m. Friday. on Coleman Road in Robert.
The said the a deputy with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office was responding to a 911 call concerning a burglary at the time. Investigators said both the burglar and homeowner were shot at some point during the incident.
The burglar died at the scene, police said. The homeowner was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
State Police confirmed the deputy fired his weapon at some point but said the sequence of events remained "part of the ongoing investigation."
The deputy was unharmed.
