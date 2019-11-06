State police: Body found on I-10 in Metairie

METAIRIE- State police are investigating the discovery of a body on Interstate 10 near the Veteran Boulevard exit in Metairie.



Trooper Melissa Matey said there was no information available about the victim's identity or what caused the death.



Matey says authorities began getting calls around 5 a.m. Wednesday of a dead animal in the roadway. When officials responded, she says they discovered it was a human body.



The westbound lanes of I-10 are closed in the area of the investigation.