State Police: At least two killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near Crowley

ACADIA PARISH - According to Louisiana State at least two people were killed in an overnight Acadia Parish crash that involved four vehicles.

A local news outlet, KATC, reported that the incident occurred when a vehicle on I-10 near Crowley began traveling east in the westbound lane.

Authorities say two people in this vehicle were killed.

For a time, I-10 West was closed at Mile Marker 77 (before LA 1120) while State Police investigated the crash site.

Interstate 10 travel advisory: Troop I /Acadia Parish UPDATE: All lanes are now open. Troopers are currently on the... Posted by Louisiana State Police on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

This article will be updated as additional information related to the tragic incident becomes available.