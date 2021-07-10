89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police: Ascension woman killed in deadly head on crash

2 hours 29 minutes 48 seconds ago Saturday, July 10 2021 Jul 10, 2021 July 10, 2021 11:34 AM July 10, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. AMANT - State Police are investigating a deadly two vehicle crash along LA Highway 22 east of LA Highway 936 in Ascension Parish. The crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Danielle Smith.

According to the investigation, Smith was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 22 when she was hit. Troopers say 54-year-old Leslie Boothe crossed the center line into the opposing lane, for reasons still unknown.

Trending News

Both people were properly restrained. Smith died on scene and Booth sustained minor injuries. As part of the investigation, toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days