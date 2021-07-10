State Police: Ascension woman killed in deadly head on crash

ST. AMANT - State Police are investigating a deadly two vehicle crash along LA Highway 22 east of LA Highway 936 in Ascension Parish. The crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Danielle Smith.

According to the investigation, Smith was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 22 when she was hit. Troopers say 54-year-old Leslie Boothe crossed the center line into the opposing lane, for reasons still unknown.

Both people were properly restrained. Smith died on scene and Booth sustained minor injuries. As part of the investigation, toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.